Image copyright

Dagi Pictures

At least 50 people have been killed in two days of unrest in Ethiopia following the killing of prominent singer Hachalu Hundessa.

The 34-year-old had emerged as a powerful political voice of the Oromo ethnic group, and had made many enemies all through his musical career.

Two suspects were arrested after he was shot dead while driving in the main city, Addis Ababa on Monday evening. However, police never have yet unmasked a motive for the killing no charges have now been brought from the suspects.

Hachalu is due to be buried down the road Thursday.

BBC Afaan Oromoo’s Bekele Atoma writes concerning the musician who was a thorn in the flesh of successive governments.

Image caption



Hachalu is survived by his wife and two daughters





A former political prisoner who spent my youth looking after cattle, Hachalu rose to become one of Ethiopia’s biggest music stars, mesmerising fans together with his songs about romance and political freedom – topics that he easily blended in to his lyrics.

Hachalu’s father, who used to work in the electricity department in the town of Ambo, aspired for his son to become a physician, but that he showed little interest in medicine.

However, from an infant, Hachalu showed a passion for music and singing, with the encouragement of his mother, while he taken care of cows on the family’s farmland on the outskirts of Ambo in the Oromia region, the heartland of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo.

“I used to sing whatever came to my head,” he recalled in a BBC Afaan Oromoo interview in 2017.

Jailed for five years

One of eight children, Hachalu was born in 1986 in Ambo – a city about 100km (60 miles) west of the capital, Addis Ababa.

It was at the forefront of the campaign by Oromos for self-rule in a nation where they felt repressed under a government that had barred opposition groups and jailed critics.

Hachalu visited school in Ambo, and joined student groups campaigning for freedom.

At age 17 in 2003, Hachalu was imprisoned for five years for his political activities.

His father kept his morale high in prison, telling him during visits that “prison makes a man stronger”.

Hachalu became increasingly politicised in prison, as that he increased his knowledge about Ethiopia’s history, including its rule by emperors and autocrats.

Hachalu Hundessa I didn’t know how to write lyrics and melodies until I was put behind bars”

Whilst incarcerated in Ambo prison that he also developed his music skills.

“I did not know how to write lyrics and melodies until I was put behind bars. It is there that I learned,” he said in the 2017 interview.

During his amount of time in jail, that he wrote nine songs and released his first album Sanyii Mootii (Race of the King) in 2009, a year after walking free.

Refused to go into exile

The album turned him in to a music star, and a political symbol of the Oromo people’s aspirations.

However, he played down his political role, saying: “I am not a politician, I am an artist. Singing about what my people are going through doesn’t make me a politician.”

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Many Oromos were killed by the security forces all through protests in 2016





Many other musicians and activists fled in to exile fearing persecution beneath the rule of then-Prime Minister Meles Zenawi and his successor Hailemariam Desalegn but Hachalu remained in Ethiopia and encouraged the youth to operate for their rights.

One of his songs was about how that he fell in love with a lady who was proud of her identity and was prepared to die for it.

‘Gallant warriors and horsemen’

His 2nd album Waa’ee Keenya (Our Plight) premiered in 2013 while that he was on a tour in the US. It became the best-selling African album on Amazon during the time.

Two years later, that he released a strong single, Maalan Jira? (What existence is mine?), referring to the eviction of Oromos from Addis Ababa and its surrounding areas, following the government chose to expand the boundaries of the city.

For Hachalu, the 2015 displacements showed that history was repeating itself.

He shared the view of Oromo historians that what’s currently called Addis Ababa was after the home of the Tulama clans of the Oromo, and they were forced out by Emperor Menelik II.

In June, Hachalu angered the emperor’s supporters after that he accused Menelik II of stealing the horses of Oromos – who see themselves as gallant warriors and horsemen – when he established Addis Ababa as his seat of power, and Ethiopia’s capital in 1886.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Emperor Menelik II observed in battle dress yourself in 1896, the entire year Ethiopian forces defeated invading Italians at the Battle of Adwa





Hachalu’s songs became the anthem of the protest movement which emerged in 2015 to demand an end to the displacement of Oromos.

At a period of heightened protests at the conclusion of 2017, Hachalu released another song.

“Do not wait for help to come from outside, a dream that doesn’t come true. Rise, make your horse ready and fight, you are the one close to the palace,” that he sang, frequently to cheers from his fans.

‘Singer was fearless’

The protests snowballed into a campaign for greater political freedom, culminating with Ahmed Abiy becoming the initial Oromo to take the post of prime minister in 2018 with a promise to produce all political prisoners, unban opposition groups and hold democratic elections.

Read more about Ethiopia:

Two months after Mr Abiy took office, Hachalu was invited by the federal government to perform at a concert held in honour of Eritrea’s President Isaias Afeworki, who was visiting Ethiopia for the very first time since the end of a border war between the two neighbouring states.

Hachalu turned out to be as independent and fearless as ever, singing concerning the need to achieve justice for people who had been killed in conflict in eastern Ethiopia between the Oromo and Somali ethnic groups, and questioning how a concert could be held when families were grieving.

Government officials later criticised him for singing “inappropriate” songs for the occasion, but it increased his popularity.

BBC Music is my entire life. It got me friends and foes”

Although that he sang only in Afaan Oromoo, his songs – especially those that called for greater political freedom in Ethiopia – saw him build a group of fans across all ethnic groups.

Hachalu lived in Addis Ababa, where that he was shot dead on Monday evening.

While the motive for the killing is unclear, he often spoke of receiving death threats from people who disagreed with him politically.

“Music is my life. It got me friends and foes. But it remains a tool that I use to speak for my people, a tool that I use to express my deepest feelings,” he said three years ago.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Smoke was visible after protests in Addis Ababa on Tuesday





Following his death, his supporters took to the streets in a number of cities and towns to cover tribute to him, causing clashes with the security forces that left at the least 50 people dead and the arrest of more than 30, including the prominent Oromo politician, Jawar Mohammed.

Carrying Oromia flags, a number of his supporters chanted: “One day we will be free. Hachalu, the blood you shed won’t be in vain.”

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Fantu Demissie, and their two daughters.