Hachalu Hundessa: Ethiopia singer’s death unrest killed 166

Hachalu had spoken of receiving death threats





Ethnic unrest in the aftermath of the killing of Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa has left at the very least 166 people dead, officials say.

A top police chief said 145 civilians and 11 security personnel died in Oromia region alone. Ten people have been killed in the capital Addis Ababa.

Hachalu, 34, was killed on Monday, sparking unrest that spread from Oromia where he was seen as a hero.

The motive remains unclear. Hachalu had said he’d received death threats.

His songs centered on the rights of the country’s Oromo people, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, and became anthems in a wave of protests that led to the downfall of the previous prime minister in 2018.

The military was deployed in the capital as unrest spread from the Oromia region





BBC Ethiopia reporter Kalkidan Yibeltal says ethnic and religious tensions have intensified in the aftermath of the killing.

The funeral ceremony happened in Ambo, a city at the forefront for Oromo self-rule





Announcing the most recent figures, Oromia deputy police commissioner Girma Gelam said 167 had “sustained serious injuries” through the unrest.

Mr Gelam said 1,084 people was arrested, without providing further detail.

In his statement, the police official said the violent unrest had now “completely stopped”.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, himself an Oromo, who came to power in April 2018, has warned that those behind Hachalu’s death wanted to derail his reform programme.

“We have two choices as a people. To fall into the trap being set up by detractors or to deviate from their trap and stay on the course of reforms. Choosing the first is to willingly aid them in our demise,” the prime minister said.

‘A thorn in the flesh’

By Bekele Atoma, BBC Afaan Oromoo

Hachalu Hundessa I didn’t know how to write lyrics and melodies until I was put behind bars”

Since his youth, Hachalu Hundessa was a thorn in the flesh of successive governments.

As a student in Ambo, a city at the forefront of the campaign by Oromos for self-rule, Hachalu joined student groups calling for freedom. At age 17, that he was imprisoned for five years for his political activities.

He became increasingly politicised in prison, as he increased his information about Ethiopia’s history, including its rule by emperors and autocrats – and also developed his music skills.

“I did not know how to write lyrics and melodies until I was put behind bars. It is there that I learned,” he said in 2017.

He released his first album Sanyii Mootii (Race of the King) in 2009, annually after walking free, plus it turned him into a music star, and a political symbol of the Oromo people’s aspirations.

However, that he played down his political role, saying: “I am not a politician, I am an artist. Singing about what my people are going through doesn’t make me a politician.”

Read more: The singer whose murder sparked Ethiopia protests

Why have Oromos been protesting?

The Oromo have long complained to be sidelined. Demonstrations erupted in 2016 and pressure built on the us government.

The ruling coalition in the course of time replaced then-Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn with Mr Abiy.

He has taken in some reforms, which may have transformed that which was considered an extremely oppressive state.

In 2016 and 2017 there was a wave of demonstrations in defiance of the government





However, long-standing ethnic tensions have boiled over into violence.

Mr Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 primarily for making peace with long-time foe Eritrea, but his efforts in transforming Ethiopia were also recognised.