Vanadzor office of the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly today, 2022 ․ On May 2, he submitted a report on the crime to the RA Prosecutor General to aravot.am “The demonstrator with a broken rib came out of Erebuni hospital and came to France Square to join us. Elinar Vardanyan » based on the material.

The article contains information about the violence of the protesters by the police.

Earlier, the HCA Vanadzor office submitted another report on the crime of violence against protesters and members of the media.

HAAV demanded from the RA Prosecutor General to take measures to conduct a relevant investigation into the cases recorded in the material presented in the report, to initiate a criminal case in case of finding features of a crime, to find the responsible police officers, and to hold them accountable.

Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office