H.E.R. Wants George Floyd Tribute, ‘I Can’t Breathe’ to Heal and Educate

H.E.R. wants to send a robust message with her new song honoring George Floyd — one which captures the feelings and concerns an incredible number of Americans have since that he was killed.

The Grammy winner tells us why she had to write, “I Can’t Breathe,” after conversations with fellow artists, and herself, about Floyd’s death and the country’s emotional reaction to it.

H.E.R. says the track tackles one important question that’s been ringing in the heads of so many people lately: Why can there be so much hate???

The singer/songwriter believes all artists should use their platform to talk about the George Floyd tragedy, because music can be quite a powerful vehicle for change. Specifically, the change she wants to see is healing — and she’s confident her new track can do that.

We had a fantastic convo with H.E.R. about why it is necessary for artists to speak from one's heart now, and music bridging the racial divide in America.