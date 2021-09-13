H.E.R. performs 'Love's In Need of Love Today'
H.E.R. performs 'Love's In Need of Love Today'

H.E.R. performs “Love’s In Need of Love Today” for the CNN special “Shine a Light” hosted by Jake Tapper to highlight young adults who are still dealing with the loss of their parents in the September 11th terror attacks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR