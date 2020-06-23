H-1B visa: New US law is bad news for India tech firms

Image copyright

US President Donald Trump has suspended visas for highly-skilled staff till the top of this yr.

The White House stated the transfer would create jobs for Americans hurting economically because of the pandemic.

But critics say the White House is exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to tighten up immigration legal guidelines.

The H-1B visa is amongst a number of classes of visas which have been suspended and it is anticipated to notably damage Indian know-how corporations and staff.

Reports say that Indians take up almost 70% of the 85,000 H-1B visas issued yearly.

What is the H-1B visa?

It is a non-immigrant visa that permits firms to make use of foreigners for as much as six years in positions for which they’ve been unable to search out American staff.

It additionally permits holders to use for everlasting residency within the US and purchase property within the nation.

The visa is helpful for Indian tech giants like Wipro, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) because it permits them to ship staff from India to handle vital tasks.

It additionally helps US tech giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter rent expertise from India.

The ban introduced by Mr Trump will solely have an effect on people who’re planning to use for the visa – which implies those that already have it and are working within the US won’t be affected.

However, H-1B visa holders who travelled to their house nations because of the pandemic won’t be allowed to re-enter the US till the top of the yr.

What has the response been?

Most tech firms have criticised the transfer, saying it can damage the US financial system as an alternative of saving it.

Google boss Sundar Pichai, who was born in India, stated he was disenchanted with the order.

“Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation – we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all,” he tweeted.

Jason Oxman, president and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council within the US, stated the choice “stands to upend the ability of US employers to hire the men and women they need to strengthen their workforce”.

“We urge President Trump to reconsider his actions and work with the business community on a plan that will actually bolster job growth and ensure economic security for all Americans,” he added.

The transfer has additionally been criticised in India.

The Indian IT trade’s apex physique Nasscom has stated the choice was “misguided and harmful to the US economy.”

“We urge the administration to shorten the duration of these restrictions to 90 days. Lengthening these burdensome restrictions on US companies that are trying to recover from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic will only serve to harm our economy.”

The transfer has already had an adversarial affect on the inventory costs of Indian IT firms. Share costs of huge IT firms like TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Infosys have seen sharp falls.

What has India stated?

Nothing but.

The Indian authorities is but to react to the choice. It is more likely to wait and watch in the intervening time as authorities are battling a worsening pandemic in addition to border tensions with China.

Delhi can’t afford a brand new rift with Washington. However, it might choose for backchannel talks to safe some reduction for Indian staff.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely invested in India-US ties and sometimes talks about his private friendship with Mr Trump.

But given the unpredictability of the Trump administration, there are not any ensures that even it will yield outcomes.

In such a state of affairs, India might select to take retaliatory motion.

Major parts of India’s know-how markets are dominated by American firms comparable to Google, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft and Apple, in addition to consulting and providers firms comparable to IBM and Accenture.

Delhi can take a look at blocking visas for US staff of those firms, however such a call will rely the federal government’s willingness to take the chance of antagonising the Trump administration.

What different visas has the US suspended?

The order additionally applies H-2B visas for seasonal staff, together with these within the hospitality trade, besides these in agriculture, the meals processing trade and healthcare professionals.

The order will prohibit J-1 short-term alternate visas, a class that features college college students and overseas au pairs who present childcare. Professors and students are usually not included within the order. There might be a provision to request exemptions.

L visas for managers and different key staff of multinational firms may even be suspended.