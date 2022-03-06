Gyumri YIC employees on a business trip to Moldova - involuntary witnesses of the Russian-Ukrainian war (Photos) | Morning:

Representatives of the Center for Youth Initiatives in Gyumri Valya Martirosyan և Mariam Gharagyozyan, who went on a business trip to the Republic of Moldova on February 21 for 3 days, but returned home with great difficulty due to the war in Ukraine, told Aravot.am interesting details. One of the problems of Armenian families who were surprised by the trip and the heat of the war.

It should be noted that this year Gyumri Center for Youth Initiatives NGO won SALTO Eastern Europe կողմից Caucasus Resource Center in Eastern Partnership countries և Russia to announce Erasmus + Youth Եվրոպ European Solidarity Corps program information centers in 2022 .

And the employees of this structure left for the Republic of Moldova to participate in the annual meeting of the information centers of the above-mentioned programs, which was attended by representatives of six countries of the region, the Russian Federation.

The participants had to return to their countries from Europe (Moldova had closed the air since the first day of the war), but the Armenian representatives, not having a Schengen visa, had to solve the visa problem first. After that, they left Moldova by train for the Romanian border town of Yasi, from where they returned to Armenia by Yasi-Vienna-Yerevan flight.

They say that what was happening on the train seemed unreal. There were equally Ukrainian refugees and Armenian families on the train. They involuntarily felt the breath of war, surviving the cruel days of the 44-day Artsakh war.

YIC staff provided Aravot.am with photos of the train, the Yasi bus station, the airport, and even one of the Kishn buildings, which were painted by street art artists in the colors of the Ukrainian flag overnight the day after the war.

“I see the scene, the families with small children ․․․ It was really impressive and touching. “Every time we looked, we remembered our feelings during the Artsakh war,” says Mariam Jargyozyan.

Valya Martirosyan details that although the passengers on the train were systematically assisted, they were too attentive to everyone, but it was impossible to watch the scene without excitement.

He said that on the second day of the war, on February 25, they applied to the Polish Consulate in Chisinau for a Schengen visa. The organizers of their visit from Poland assisted in this issue. They received visas on Monday and purchased train tickets on the same day to travel to Romania in the morning to fly to Yasi-Vienna-Yerevan. Prior to obtaining the visa, they also corresponded with Austrian Airlines to re-process tickets.

“On the same day we received the visa, we bought a morning train ticket. That day we also met an Armenian family who had settled in Transnistria but were citizens of the Republic of Armenia and now wanted to return to Armenia.

What we saw and experienced outside the train was like a movie. Most of them were refugees from Ukraine, there were also Armenian families on our train.

They were walking around the train and checking where we were going from, to the center of Yasi, the airport or another city by bus or train. The purpose was to organize buses to transport passengers.

There was even a video crew on the train, they got on one of the bus stops, distributed water and food packages to the Ukrainian refugees.

Half an hour after passing the inspections of the border checkpoints of the two countries, we were already in Yasi. We left at 06:40 in the morning, we were already there at 12:40. The lengthy inspections on both sides were a little disturbing.

There was even a problem with one of the Armenian families. The mother had a USSR passport, for some reason she did not have a new passport, after which she was not allowed to continue her journey. “It was such a bad situation that I approached, talked to the back, provided the number of our Foreign Ministry hotline,” said Valya Martirosyan.

According to him, in Romania the passengers were greeted by representatives of different organizations, employees of the station. Phone SIM cards, water, food were distributed, and in some cases even individuals stood with signs ready to provide accommodation.

“From there, passengers are already transported to different directions for free by several large buses, each in one direction.

Food, water, coffee, tea, and children’s entertainment were distributed at the airport. Everything was very organized.

You could really get excited about these scenes. Although we were not refugees from Ukraine, we were the bearers of the consequences of the same war. “It was the impression that Europe is fulfilling its duty with humanitarian aid, because they can not or do not want to get involved in the war, they are trying to help in this way,” says Valya Martirosyan.

According to our interlocutors, Moldova, as a neighboring country, provided a great deal of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, a humanitarian corridor to Europe, providing shelter and food to refugees.

The Moldovan government has mobilized hotels and guesthouses, dormitories and other accommodation facilities, even helping individuals to accommodate refugees in their homes.

“They really put themselves out there, taking into account their limited resources, which are inferior to European countries,” says Valya Martirosyan.

The latter is concerned about the return of RA citizens.

“Flights should be organized even from Romania or Poland, I personally see a danger ․ “Our citizens must be relocated to their own country, and I say this from the point of view of the security of those people and the prevention of irregular migration,” says Valya Martirosyan.

Nune AREVSHATYAN