Opposition rally starts in Gyumri Theater Square. It is still small, people are just gathering, but a large number of policemen are already gathered.

As it is known, the relatives of the captives closed the motorcade of the opposition at the Horom crossroads. One of the eyewitnesses said that the relatives of the captives urged the ARF members not to burn the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey, not to harm their relatives in Baku prisons.

It seems that the rally will not pass without incidents. One of the women supporters of Nikol Pashinyan utters the last curses to those gathered.

Nune AREVSHATYAN