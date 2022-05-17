Today the RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan visited Gyumri, he first met with the governor of Shirak Nazeli Baghdasaryan and the deputy governors, then he was hosted in Gyumri municipality, discussing the investment programs.

Those programs, in fact, were not new. One of them was about building a “District” eco-district in Gyumri with the investment of Todd Fabaker from New York, the other was about establishing a “dry port” or an industrial park, the author of which is the RA government.

By the way, the people of Gyumri have been hearing about this program of Vahan Kerobyan for a long time, sometimes they smile as they smiled and joked while discussing the program of the tram (Sky Gyumri) flying in Gyumri.

The Minister presented this program quite lavishly, presenting details both in Shirak Marzpetaran and in Gyumri Municipality.

Vahan Kerobyan said that an industrial park or a dry port will be created in the area of ​​the airport.

“Now the government is considering the creation of an industrial park in Gyumri, which is in the area near the airport. It is the triangle between the airport and the railway, so to speak. It has direct access to “railway”, “airport”, “it” is located on the North-South road.

We plan to create an industrial park on an area of ​​about 400 hectares. Our specialists work, it should be an industrial park, but it has another name – dry port.

Investors in that infrastructure can come and start their production processes in ready-made areas without investing in construction. There are storage areas that will help us to be able to move the cargo in the directions we want through the airport, by air, “Vahan Kerobyan detailed.

He said that their goal is to restore Gyumri, which is sometimes an industrial city, and to make large industrial companies come to Gyumri to make investments, and about 3% of the GDP of the Republic of Armenia will be formed right there.

Vahan Kerobyan’s Diaspora Armenian advisor, who returned from England for that very purpose, is working on this program. According to the Minister, he is one of the most famous specialists in establishing an industrial park in the world ․ He established numerous industrial parks in Iraq, Ethiopia and Egypt.

In Gyumri Municipality, the Minister clarified the term of the program, noting that the park will start working next year.

Nune AREVSHATYAN