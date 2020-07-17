Gyroor T581 Hoverboard 6.5″ Off Road All Terrain Hoverboards with Bluetooth Speaker&LED Lights Two-Wheel Self Balancing Hoverboard with Kart Seat Attachment UL2272 Certified for Kids & Adults(Blue)



Price: $279.00

Product Description

GYROOR T581 Hoverboard With Kart.

GYROOR Have Fun !

Gyroor T581 Hoverboard 6.5″ Off Road All Terrain Hoverboards with Bluetooth Speaker&LED Lights Two-Wheel Self Balancing Hoverboard with Kart Seat Attachment.Not only bring you a unique driving experience, but also offer riders far more control and less injury risk than riding a hoverboard, which is much safer for kids.

Adjustable leg pedals lengths can suit rider from kid to adult. Lightly built but robust, they are agile and fast, Accelerate, brake and turn with full confidence.

EASY TO OPERATION



No professional skills required, control the turn, forward, backward, brake by the left and right hand. Quick Learning in 5 Mins.

SAFE HOVERBOARD SEAT



Do not worry kids falling from hover board, sitting and riding will be safer.

Powerful Motor

Powered by 300 watts powerful dual motors with solid shock absorber tires you can easily ride faster with more stability.

Bluetooth Speakers

Built-in Bluetooth speaker makes it easy to connect to a smartphone, allowing you to enjoy the music while riding and play your favorite tunes.

UL2272 Certified

The UL certified hoverboard meets UL2272 standards for quality charging and electrical performance.

6.5″ ALL TERRAIN HOVERBOARD: Powered by 600 watt motors,this self balancing hoverboard use off road tire which has strong adaptablity of all terrains,can master all pavements.You’ll feel safe no matter what sort of road you’re in.

HOVER BOARDS WITH APP – This self balancing scooter comes with an efficient app that helps you stay in control, giving you the ability to change modes, check batteries,see the real speed,changing led light colors and adjust speed with ease.

MATCH WITH COMFORTABLE HOVERBOARD KART SEAT: Safe and comfortable driving with great fun factor. Seat expansion makes the self balance scooter very mobile and fast. Adjustable length from 72cm to 85cm, a hoverkart very suitable for children and adults.

BLUETOOTH SPEAKER&LED LIGHTS: Built-in high ended speaker,outstanding sound quality,connecting with your smart phone easily with much fun. Colorful LED lights switch freely to present you an amazing lighting when riding.

SAFEST SELF BALANCING SCOOTER: With UL2272 tested and certified self balancing board & UL2271 battery certified,100% riding testing,all GYROOR hover boards are designed and built to meet the top levels of safety testing,passed CE,RoHS and FCC certifications.