Gyroor T581 Hoverboard 6.5″ Off Road All Terrain Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker and LED Lights Two-Wheel Self Balancing Hoverboard with UL2272 Certified (Blue)



Price: $229.00

(as of Jul 16,2020 08:13:09 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Safe Battery With UL 2272 certified

GYROOR self balance hoverboard pass all the necessary CE/ Rohs /FCC certified, and battery with UL2272 which can ensure every part is completely safe won’t go on fire and protect user’s safety.

UL Certificate Number 20181107-E490910

What’s in the box?

1x Gyroor Hoverboard

1x Adaptor

1x User Manual

1x Carry Case

Specification:



Motor: 300W * 2

Maximum speed: 10 mph

Charging time: 1.5 to 2 hours

Full charge distance: 3.75~7.5 miles

Safety: UL 2272 certified Hoverboard

Waterproof: IP54

Maximum load: 44-220 pounds

Frame material: metal and aluminum

Driving mode: App adjustable speed

Bluetooth Speakers

Built-in Bluetooth speaker allow you to enjoy the music while riding and play your favorite tunes.

360° Rotation

360-degree rotation making for a awesome experience wherever else you want to go.

Free Carry Bag

GYROOR hoverboard come with a free carry bag,you can easily carry it outdoors.

SMARTEST OFF ROAD HOVERBOARD



This is the smartest hoverboard you can get in the market today as it allows full stability for even the new riders, making it a perfect gift choice and favorite for kids.

6.5″ ALL TERRAIN HOVERBOARD – Powered by 600 watt motors,this self balancing hoverboard use off road tire which has strong adaptablity of all terrains,can master all pavements.You’ll feel safe no matter what sort of road you’re in.

HOVERBOARDS WITH APP – This self balancing scooter comes with an efficient app that helps you stay in control, giving you the ability to change modes, check batteries,see the real speed,changing led light colors and adjust speed with ease.

FOR ALL RIDERS – Coming with 2 modes, the children mode makes this hoverboard easy to control for a first-timer or a kid rider. While its adult mode allows expert riders easily perform hoverboard tricks.

MUSIC SPEAKER INCLUDED – For the music lovers, the Gyroor Swift spots a built-in branded high quality music speaker that allows you play music when riding the hoverboard.

SAFEST SELF BALANCING SCOOTER – With UL2272 tested and certified self balancing hoverboard & UL2271 battery certified,100% riding testing,all GYROOR hoverboards are designed and built to meet the top levels of safety testing,passed CE,RoHS and FCC certifications.