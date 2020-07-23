Gyroor Swift Hoverboard Self Balancing Hoverboard with Music Speaker LED Lights, 6.5 inch Two-Wheel Hoverboard with UL2272 Certificated



Price: $167.00

(as of Jul 23,2020 15:15:34 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Are you looking for the safest hoverboard to get around the world? This GYROOR Swift T580 Hoverboard is exactly what you are looking for!

GYROOR focuses on providing high quality, high safety product and best service to riders, all products are strictly related to the safety tests. With high-tech electric, anti-fire shell protection, and UL certified that make T580 absolutely safe and harmless for all riders.

GYROOR’s committed to make rider’s life more comfortable and convenient.



Dual shinny wheels design, easy to control your balance, move forward or backward by your body posture. Ride on premium self balancing GYROOR Swift T580 hoverboard, Ride with your Dream!

Colorful LED Lights



Bright LED headlights and flashing wheels are super fun, is also a signal of protecting yourself that makes you feel safe in dark, illuminate your evening journeys.For the hoverboard enthusiasts,the LED flashing lights would make the hoverboard be cool device.

Water Resistant: IP54

Max Load: 220 Pounds

Motor: 250W*2 Motors

Frame Material: Aluminum

Charging Time: 1.5 to 2 Hours

LED Lights: Colors Adjustable by APP

Distance on Full Charge: 5~7.5 Miles

Safety : UL 2272 Certified Hoverboard

Powerful Battery



Using the certified lithium-ion Battery, provides T580 more powerful. The smart battery system provides battery long life time and more reliable quality for the rider.With UL certified charger, it’s safe and fast charging on the hoverboard.

Net Weight: 15.8 Pounds.

Max Speed: 8 Miles/Hour

Max Climbing Angle: 15-30°

Tires: 6.5 inch Rubber Tires

Driving Mode: Adjustable Speeds by App

Bluetooth Speaker: Pro Bluetooth Speaker

Charging Voltage: AC100 to 240V/50-60Hz

Lithium-Ion Battery: Removable 2.0Ah/36V

Product Dimensions: 26 Inch x 9 Inch X 8.86 Inch

App Enable

With GYROOR App, you can change different led lights, adjust riding speed, check battery life, set adults or children mode, switch self balancing mode, analyses fault and on/off setting, anywhere and anytime.

Music Speaker

Built-in powerful speaker, easily connect your smart phone or any bluetooth devices. As a music lover, riding with your favorite music, you and your hoverboard will be the most focus one!

Sturdy & Durable

Adopting advanced motherboard system and nature rubber tires, ensure T580 can run smoothly and steadily. With powerful self-balancing feature, you can easily control and happily ride on it. Enjoy the most stable riding and balancing experience!

Fantastic and Best Gift Choice for Every Family!



GYROOR Swift T580, is the most perfect gift for every occasion and the best gift choice to your kids and family. Enjoying outdoor life with your family and friends!

FOR ALL RIDERS – Coming with 2 modes, the children mode makes this hover board easy to control for a first-timer or a kid rider. While its adult mode allows expert riders easily perform hoverboard tricks.

MUSIC SPEAKER INCLUDED – For the music lovers, the Gyroor Swift spots a built-in branded high quality music speaker that allows you play music when riding the hoverboard.

SELF BALANCING BOARD – We have adopted the self balancing technology to make this hoverboard easier and safer for new riders. Perfect your balancing with a full rest of mind!

SAFETY CERTIFIED – This UL2272 certified hover board has passed strict electrical and safety test to protect charging and rides. If you feel this hoverboard is not performing to standard, feel free to contact us