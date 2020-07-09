Gyms across England will be allowed to reopen on July 25 while outdoor swimming pools will be able to welcome back clients from this Saturday, the Government announced today.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden put down the latest lockdown easing at a Downing Street press conference as he also published guidance to enable competitive grassroots team sports to resume, beginning with cricket this week-end.

Outdoor arts performances – including theatres, opera, dance and music – will also be able to resume from the weekend even though audience numbers will be restricted and will be subject to social distancing rules.

Mr Dowden said a change in planning rules will also mean theatres, concert halls and live music venues will be protected from demolition or change of use by developers, stopping those that have been made temporarily vacant all through lockdown disappearing altogether.

He said: ‘From July 11 we are able to all enjoy performances outdoors with social distancing and we are spending so much time to get indoor audiences back the moment we safely can, following pilots.’

Mr Dowden’s announcement came after Nicola Sturgeon announced a wave of changes for Scotland as she further eased lockdown north of the border.

The changes mean that hairdressers, indoor pubs and restaurants, museums, and galleries can all reopen on July 15.

Places of worship will be able to reopen for communal prayer and congregational services on exactly the same day but there will be restrictions on numbers, singing and chanting.

The Government has been facing increasing pressure from MPs and the health and fitness industry to announce the reunite of the country’s gyms.

He had earlier today told the House of Commons he intended to make an announcement ‘imminently’ on the matter.

Mr Dowden had said that gyms had ‘engaged very constructively’ with the Government to ‘overcome some of the hurdles’ to them welcoming right back customers.

He had said: ‘I hope to be able to make an announcement imminently in relation to that.

‘As I’ve said previously, the aim is definitely to get gyms right back by mid-July.’

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg had also said the aim was for the reopening of beauty salons to follow ‘as soon as possible’.

Responding to a request from Tory Martin Vickers (Cleethorpes) for more information about when beauty salons can resume work, Mr Rees-Mogg said: ‘Our hope is to reopen gyms and leisure facilities in mid-July.

‘Other close-contact services, tattoo and nail parlours, will follow as soon as possible.

‘The Government has been clear that it wants to reopen the economy carefully and gradually which is why some businesses which involve less sustained contact between individuals have opened before others.’

Mr Rees-Mogg said that he was not a ‘native gym-goer personally’, telling Tory MP Caroline Ansell: ‘I did have to go sporadically in my childhood and not quite recovered from the knowledge, but many individuals up and down the united states will be very keen to reunite to sports centres, gymnasiums, and pools to get themselves in to peak physical performance.

‘And they could then compensate by eating out to reunite the k-calories that they will have just worn off once they have been in the gymnasium.’