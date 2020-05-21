Gymnasts near and far sign up for online classes through Altius Gymnastics

As a facility the place sports activities and enterprise collide, Altius Gymnastics continues to be ready to reopen its doorways.

“We initially closed down March 13 and we were hoping it would be for two or three weeks. At the beginning of April when it became apparent that it would be much longer we switched to online classes,” says Jill Damora, Director and Instructor at Altius.

Using Zoom to attach with college students 4 to 5 occasions a day, Jill and her employees have put their artistic minds to the check.

“For teaching handstands and cartwheels at the gym we use a lot of panel mats folded up. Instead at home, we figured out that putting towels into suitcases works for them to put their hands on. We’ve used two chairs to hold themselves up like a bar. And then a lot of handstands against walls. So there is quite a bit you can do,” says Jill.

Registering online for $40 a month, gymnasts have entry to round 13 classes per week. The program has helped hold athletes of all ages occupied in Wisconsin and different states.

“We welcome anyone, it’s been pretty cool. We’ve had some people from Texas and others from Nebraska,” says Jill.

Even with success in protecting gymnast lively online, Jill’s principal focus has at all times been to reopen Altius. To ensure that occurs means working with almost 50 different gyms within the state to create normal security tips.

“We can say look your gymnastics clubs are safe we are aware of this and we are doing everything we can to keep your kids healthy and provide them an outlet of physical activity that they haven’t had,” says Jill.

As the state slowly reopens, Jill is hopeful they may be capable of reunite with college students sooner fairly than later.

“It’s going to be so exciting, I cannot wait to see everybody. I had a girl’s mom text me this morning that all she wants for her birthday is to be able to come back to the gym…so it will be really special.”

