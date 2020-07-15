Gymnast Sam Oldham complains of inadequate mental health support | News News





Sam Oldham was part of the London 2012 quartet that won Great Britain’s first gymnastics Olympic team medal

Sam Oldham says he felt like British Gymnastics turned its straight back on him when that he made a plea for help throughout a psychiatric evaluation.

British Gymnastics has told Sky Sports News in a statement it provided “extensive support to Sam throughout his time on the world class programme and extended this for six months after he exited the programme.” It added it would speak to the former GB gymnast to allow him to share his concerns further.

The sport’s governing body launched an independent review last week after allegations from the number of athletes – including Olympians and elite competitors – who claimed the sport is riddled with cases of physical and emotional abuse. British Gymnastics has since appealed to all or any athletes to report abuse to its integrity unit.

In a video posted on Instagram, London 2012 bronze medallist Oldham – who has spoken openly before about struggling with depression, anxiety and mental health dilemmas – said there is something amiss with the culture within elite-level gymnastics, adding it takes to change.

The former Sky scholar opened up on a particularly difficult two-year period in the activity leading up to 2018, when that he said that he felt not able to express his feelings in what that he described as a “man up” culture in male gymnastics.

Oldham was struggling with injuries and kept rushing in a bid to to preserve his gymnastics career, which was hanging in the total amount if that he was not able to deliver items at the 2019 British Championships.

“I think it’s important I share my story,” that he said in the video.

“At the beginning of each year we now have profiling, including, medical profiling and a psych evaluation.

“I said to the sports psychologist during the evaluation ‘I think I need help, I am maybe not doing perfectly, I am struggling and I believe talking to some body would produce a big difference in my experience right now.

Sam Oldham competes on the Rings at the World Cup of Gymnastics

“They said ‘okay, we’ll go back and talk to BG (British Gymnastics)’. And the clear answer that came ultimately back through the sports side from BG was at this time we are only helping the very best five or six guys in the team so we can’t give you a hand.

“Now for me for the reason that situation, I had this result I had going to in three-and-a-half month’s time and I had to obtain myself in this mind-set of ‘you’re on your own now’.

“And if you don’t pull this off and get this result, it’s your fault because you haven’t been training very well. And if you do you might get this help.

“Of course I look back on that now and understand that was wrong – and six months later I found myself in an actual big hole, not understanding what I was going right on through and I ended up in therapy. That could have been prevented.

“For me in the future out and get for help [took a lot] also it felt in my experience like they turned their back on me slightly and which was quite difficult during the time. I do not want that to happen again. I do not want that to happen to another location generation.

“Anybody should be able to ask for help regardless of whether you are the best guy on the team or whether you or you’re the guy that has just come up and just made it onto the team. So, for me, that needs to change.”

In a statement to Sky Sports News, British Gymnastics said: “We provided extensive support to Sam throughout his time on the world class programme and extended this for half a year after that he exited the programme.

“Aside from Performance Psychology resource gleam BUPA funded programme of Mental Health Support open to all funded athletes. Our Performance Psychologist communicated with Sam on his exit from the programme including assisting him with strategies for further support.

“All athletes regardless of funding or every other factor are further given mental health support which can be open to all and we now have fully supported every request such access.

“We will make further contact with Sam so he can share his concerns and we will work together to see how we might be able to provide even better support for all gymnasts going forward.”