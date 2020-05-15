Gymnast Joe Fraser on lockdown, Tokyo Olympics dreams and being able to train again | News News





Joe Fraser is thrilled on the prospect of resuming group coaching

“This is the longest time I’ve had out of the gym since I was five years old. It’s embedded in me. The sport just means so much to me.”

As sport within the UK steadily reopens its doorways, world champion gymnast and Sky Sports Scholar Joe Fraser is relishing the prospect to get his Olympic dreams again on observe.

Professional athletes can return to group coaching, if social distancing is maintained and security necessities met, in what the federal government has known as a “milestone” second for sport’s return.

“It’s great news,” Fraser advised Sky Sports News. “We’re all very completely happy about it, we simply want to be certain the mandatory precautions are made to be certain everyone seems to be protected and it is a protected approach for us to come again.

“There’s usually around five of us [in the gym], and my coach Lee, so it will be good to get the team back together. There’s a good atmosphere and as you can imagine we’re very competitive!

1:09 Joe Fraser is determined to hit the gymnasium again after getting the go-ahead to return to coaching Joe Fraser is determined to hit the gymnasium again after getting the go-ahead to return to coaching

“Honestly, I can’t wait to get back to training, this is the longest amount of time I’ve had out of the gym since I was five years old. It’s obviously something that’s embedded in me, the sport means so much to me and to not be able to do it the way that I want to has just been really hard.”

Fraser was the breakthrough star of final 12 months’s World Gymnastics championships. Barely recognized past his Birmingham coaching base, Fraser gained gold in a dramatic parallel bars ultimate which catapulted him onto the massive stage.

Great Britain’s youngest world champion within the sport, he has his sights firmly on gold on the Tokyo Olympics in 2012, and the postponement has taken some time to come to phrases with.

“Now I’ve had time to reflect, I’m OK, but at first I was devastated,” Fraser added.

“I’ve had a countdown in my room for a very long time – it went from 85 days to 450 days. That was hard to process in my mind at first but having time to reflect and think about the positives, it gives me more time to get better on certain apparatus and make my all-around score that I can put towards the team better, I feel like it can be a positive.”

Fraser gained gold on the parallel bars on the World Championships in Germany in 2019

It’s not solely given Fraser time to excellent his craft, however time to work on his final goal of getting his very personal signature transfer. Simone Biles – the star of gymnastics – has 4 totally different expertise named after her and included in gymnastics’ rulebook.

“It’s been exhausting as a result of the equipment I would like to take a look at my expertise on – I have not acquired right here at dwelling, however I’ve hung out watching movies of the talents – or consider new ones I may do.

“My coach said to me when I was 12 that any of us that get a skill in the code, he’ll get a tattoo of the skill so I’ve been trying to get this skill since then!”

Joe is a figurehead of the brand new #PresentForPounds challenge, a fundraising marketing campaign launched by British Gymnastics for NHS Charities Together.

Fans are inspired to submit images or movies ‘presenting’ – the transfer carried out at the beginning and end of a gymnastics routine utilizing #PresentForPounds. British Gymnastics has vowed to match donations, up to a most of £50,000.