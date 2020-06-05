Gymnast Artur Davtyan among athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics – Panorama

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has posted the modified Qualification System for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The new variation, which has been passed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), describes Artistic plus Rhythmic Gymnastics and Trampoline.

As typically the National Olympic Committee information, under the brand new system, typically the qualification time period for typically the Olympic Games has been expanded until 29 June 2021 as arranged by the IOC. Among some other changes will be the minimum associated with 16 necessary to participate in typically the Olympic Games in 2021.

The titles of performers who have already acquired qualification for the Games have been proved. Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan is in the checklist.

It will be noted the FIG is now working with ls Gymnastics assemblage and the coordinators of the World Cups about setting brand new dates for the remaining being approved competitions.