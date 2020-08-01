GYMAX Massage Gaming Recliner Chair, Adjustable Racing Style Single Lounge Sofa with Footrest and Massage Function Modern Living Room Recliner PU Leather Home Theater Seating (White)



【Massage Chair for Maximum Comfort】 An electric massage lumbar pillow is designed for relieving pressure on your waist to achieve optimal relaxation. It has 8 massage modes and 2 vibrating motors with a corded remote control for convenient selection. You can also set massage time in 15/30 minutes according to your needs.

【Adjustable Backrest & Footrest】 The backrest can be adjusted from 90° to 160° to offer you the most comfortable leisure angle. It is suitable for gaming, watching TV or napping. Besides, adjustable footrest supported by metal structure allows you to rest your legs and fully stretch, providing optimal comfort.

【Selected Material】 Filled with high-resilient thick sponge, this home theater seat will give you a comfortable sitting experience. And it is covered with smooth PU leather, which is skin-friendly, wear-resistant and easy to keep clean. Thanks to sturdy construction, it can withstand up to 330 lbs without wobbling.

【Convenient Versatility】 There are extra storage bags on the both sides to place some items. And a pocket on the back of the chair can store remote control for easy access. With stylish style, the chair can be used as a single recliner sofa in the living room and office or a gaming chair in the home theater and gaming room.

【Easy to Assemble】 This gaming recliner sofa is pre-installed, which just takes you several minutes to complete the entire assembly. These parts of the recliner chair can put together easily with metal connectors. And no tools are required for installation.