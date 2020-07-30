GYMAX Folding Treadmill, Free Installation Smart Digital Running/Walking Machine with LED Touch Display for Home Apartment



Price: $519.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 23:51:09 UTC – Details)





【Smart LED Touch Display】 Equipped with an LED screen, the GYMAX treadmill will indicate your running distance, speed, time and calories you burned. The folding device holder allows you enjoy more entertainment during exercise.

【Multiple Exercise Modes】There are preset P1 – P12 programs for you to choose, and with speed range from 0.5 to 6.5 MPH, the machine is perfect for different exercising intensity. The selectable time, distance, calorie countdown modes will make your workout more efficiently.

【Safety Guaranteed Design The indoor running equipment is designed with a safety key, which will automatically shutdown to prevent accident falling. It is also equipped with armrests covered with thick foam, which is rotatable to adjust position.

【Easy Folding & Store】With compact stature and folding design, the running machine is space-saving for home/apartment use. 2 Wheels at bottom help you to move or transport the machine effortlessly.

【Perfect for Home & Office】Use this machine to exercise at home and office, making it a perfect accompany for your daily workout. No installation design making it more convenient and time-saving. Get this running machine today and enjoy exercise now!