GYMAX Electric Folding Cardio Exercise Treadmill Fitness Jogging Running Machine Treadmill w/Manual Incline

🏃【2.25 HP Impulse Max Motor & Weight Capacity】2.25 horsepower quite impulse motor deliver power for interval, speed, or endurance training. Don’t worry it will make big noise, this treadmill is perfect for any room in your house. Weight capacity is 220LBs, as far as possible to meet your needs.

🏃‍♀️【Foldable & Adjustable Manual Incline Design】Easy folding mechanism and a soft drop system to help you fold and unfold your treadmill safely and with ease. 3 levels incline change design help you burn more calories, tone more muscle, and build greater endurance.

🏃‍♀️【0.5-7.5 MPH Speed levels & P01-P12 Programs】With 0.5 to 7.5 MPH Speed levels available, you can select different speed base on your physical condition and exercise based. There are also 12 programs available for you to choose, these easy-to-use exercise programs help to improve your cardiovascular fitness, boost your health, and burn fat.

🏃‍♂️【5″ Blue-Ray LCD Display & 16″ X 47″ Rubber Tread Belt】5″ blue-ray LCD display screen and 16″ X 47″ big running belt give you best workout experience. With Ipad/ mobile phone holder you can talk with your friend or watch wonderful video while you working out.

🏃‍♂️【Safety Design and Cushioning Design】Safety Key connect you and the machine, emergency stop button on the handrail, which double protect you while working out. Cushioning design on both side of treadmill will reduce noise and decrease vibration to your floor, provide you best and quite workout experience.