The first associations with fitness are in sharp contrast to the “office collar”. Bright sportswear և comfortable sneakers instead of a tight suit, a day full of movements instead of sitting at a table և at the computer, sporty և slender figure, varied and interesting workouts instead of long and not always constructive meetings.

In a conversation with Aysor.am, fitness trainer Gohar Igityan will help you understand how to be on the move and have an office job at the same time.

“After heavy office work, it is desirable to spend time on the health of your own body, try to walk often, get the necessary water supply, and finally, do sports.

Now at every step you can meet fitness clubs տարբեր different programs developed by them. “Here it is possible to understand what your body needs and to make a corresponding training schedule with the help of a coach,” said the coach.

The specialist touched upon a very important question. that is, not to restrict freedom of movement even in the workplace. Information detox is mandatory, take a break from the phone, social networks և computer.

“In this case, it is necessary to get up from time to time, to do exercises around the arms, shoulders, head, so that the organism does not feel neglected, to be ready for the coming working hours. It is possible to have a glass full of water on the table. It will help balance your day and provide you with the necessary energy, “said Gohar Igityan.

We talked to the specialist about the psychological aspects of work and sports.

“When communicating with the trainees, the coach is able to make friends with them in some part, to create an atmosphere of mutual trust, to motivate the clients who are not yet oriented. Many are stuck in their work chairs, do not want to leave the comfort zone. In such cases, you can offer more light exercises, get acquainted with therapeutic fitness programs, or, at the initial stage, just organize stretching. ”

Gohar Igityan advised to remember why you love your job, to love and take care of your health in the same way, to analyze the functionality, to set a work-rest regime.

Escape from everyday life, spend time on your hobby, learn new things.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” department partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.