Gwyneth Paltrow, whose daughter is named Apple, said Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby name wins for ‘most controversial’ – Armenian News

On May 4, the musician Grimes gave beginning to her first youngster with Elon Musk. The couple named their baby X Æ A-12, and guesses concerning the name’s pronunciation sparked confusion and a plethora of memes.

Grimes provided a breakdown through Twitter of all of the symbols in her the kid’s name, and on Thursday, Musk defined on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and said that the name is pronounced “X Ash Archangel.”

Following Musk and Grimes welcoming their baby boy into the world, Gwyneth Paltrow — one other superstar guardian identified for utilizing a notably distinctive baby name — made a lighthearted remark about X Æ A-12, Insider studies.

In 2004, Paltrow gave beginning to her first youngster with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, her ex-husband. The couple named their daughter Apple Blythe Alison Martin.

As documented by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, Paltrow wrote a touch upon the InModel Instagram publish that includes the information of Musk and Grimes’ baby. Paltrow said: “#ChrisMartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name.”