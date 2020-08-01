Gwyneth Paltrow twins with daughter Apple in sports bras, leggings

“2 generations of fanatics,” Paltrow captioned the mirror selfie.

She tagged celeb fitness instructor Tracy Anderson in the post, hinting that they both are fans of her exercises.

During the sweat session, Paltrow put on a black sports bra and matchingleggings Apple, 16, selected a comparable appearance with a gray sports bra and purpleleggings They both used black and white tennis shoes.

“Twins,” one fan reacted to the picture.

Another account asked if Paltrow is “Apple’s older sister.”

“mkay well you look like sisters so,” another commented.

“Looking at that pic of u and Apple is my exercise for the week. I’m exhausted just looking at ur bodies. Jesus,” another joked.

Paltrow hardly ever published pictures of her kids on social networks till the coronavirus pandemic hit inMarch The “Seven” star published a selfie with Apple relaxing outdoors in swimsuit.

Back in June, Paltrow opened to Shape publication about how she’s looking after herself throughout the worldwide health crisis. Being at home has actually permitted her to feel more focused and in touch with her body’s requirements, she stated.

Prior to quarantine, Paltrow kept in mind that …