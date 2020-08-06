Gwyneth Paltrow says she knew marriage with Chris Martin was over ‘years’ before ‘consciously uncoupling’

The Goop creator opened about the choice to part methods with the Coldplay vocalist and the years leading up to their split in an individual essay for British Vogue.

Paltrow remembered having a frustrating sensation throughout her birthday journey to Italy in 2010 that her marriage was just heading downhill.

“I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew – despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held – my marriage was over,” she wrote.

The way of life blog writer included: “It would be years up until we stated the words aloud. But, that weekend, a dam had actually broken simply enough to hear the relentless drip of fact. And it grew louder up until it was all I might hear.”

Paltrow confessed for many years after that birthday and before they formally divided, she attempted to persuade herself “it had been a fleeting thought, that marriage is complicated and ebbed and flowed” including, “But I knew it. It was in my bones.”

Despite their marriage’s failure, the “Iron Man” starlet worried that she and the British vocalist were “close.” She included, “We had never ever …