Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Clinton among white influencers sharing their platforms to amplify black voices

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian and Hillary Clinton are among a group of over 50 white women who handed their platforms to black influencers, activists, athletes and writers on Wednesday as part of the #ShareTheMicNow initiative directed at amplifying the voices of black women.

The movement, announced on Tuesday, is a project co-created by Bozoma Saint John, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Glennon Doyle and Stacey Bendet — all entrepreneurial women who work across different industries that rely heavily on digital spaces. Amid conversations surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and racial injustice plaguing the country, they collectively decided to use those spaces to allow black women to utilize the power of the platforms that their white allies hold. In order to do so, each white woman involved in the project was paired with an influential black woman who would make use of the former’s Instagram account to share their own work, spread their message and to educate followers who aren’t their own of their experiences as a black woman in America. Naturally, the conversations occurring are powerful and emotional.

“I know I’m talking to a whole bunch of white people that have never seen me before and are probably like, ‘Who is this black girl and what is she talking about?’” Julee Wilson, beauty director at Cosmopolitan, shared on Alice + Olivia founder Bendet’s page. “But that’s what this #ShareTheMicNow initiative was all about.”

Through sharing her are a storyteller in the sweetness and fashion industries, Wilson was able to convey both her triumphs and tribulations. While sharing the mic, she even said, “I do fantasize about what my life would be like if I wasn’t a black woman in the spaces that I’m in. I don’t know. Maybe my life wouldn’t be great.”

Other black women shared similar sentiments.

Stephanie Thomas, a disability fashion stylist and the founder of Cur8able, spoke to her unique struggles in the style space while taking over Selma Blair’s Instagram. “I’m a solopreneur,” Thomas said, referring to the lack of support and resources she had to build her company. “I’m not trying to convince you that I’m valuable. I just want equity. I want access.”

Nikki Ogunnaike, GQ deputy fashion director, spoke from Arianna Huffington’s page to discuss her evolution in media and how it might look different from that of a white woman. Her sister, fellow journalist Lola Ogunnaike, joined Nikki to provide additional experience to that perspective. “It has never been that easy,” Lola shared. “To have that trust in my talent, in my ability, and to have that support.”

Across the board, most of the women are sharing their experiences from the perspective of being fully a pioneer in their field, or being a woman pushing for change in some sort of that’s never as perceptive to the work of black women. With most of the pairings, such as for example Goop CEO Paltrow and maternal health insurance and birth activist Lathem Thomas, fall within common fields, the communities they’re employed by and the problems they’re fighting to bring attention to is different.

The collaborations resulting from #ShareTheMic are happening all day and night on Wednesday with a multitude of conversations, feed posts and resources to be shared. Below are the names and accounts of the influential women participating.

