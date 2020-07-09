Gwyneth Paltrow Bought Her 14-Year-Old Son A ‘Boob Puzzle’ For Quarantine Entertainment – Is Anyone Surprised?

Gwyneth Paltrow is in a league of her own in terms of creative parenting choices — and in this day and age, that’s saying a great deal!

In a new article titled, Summer at Home shared on her behalf popular wellness website, the 47-year-old Goop founder unveiled she purchased a unique item to keep her 14-year-old son Moses entertained during the quarantine. Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t the newest Play Station console or something to that effect.

Gwynny got her teen a freaking boob puzzle!

Not only did she tag Jiggy, the company that retails the 450-piece puzzle on her web site, but she also included a little note to why don’t we all know she has a feeling of humor about the whole thing:

“I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun.”

We need certainly to imagine Moses wasn’t super surprised by the gift, though. Paltrow previously spilled that her son and her 15-year-old daughter Apple, whom she shares with Chris Martin, are well aware of their momma’s feminist quirks and totally support her. Maybe the vagina candles and vibrators the Iron Man actress already sells made this conversation a little easier, right?

Cheers to unique and thoughtful parenting, even when it makes us scratch our heads at times!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN.]