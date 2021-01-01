Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) is expected to issue their sales of $170.29M by the research analysts in this quarter on 3rd March 2021. The firm had issued a $173.46M sales this quarter previous year indicating a 1.8% annualized rate of growth.

On Friday, the company started from $128.73 with the market being $10.78B. Their lowest in 1 year is $71.64 while the highest is $129.76. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 7.27, 5.96, and 0.20. Their 50 day rolling average is $122.07 while 200 days is $112.74.

According to the 7th December report, the company has a quarterly EPS earnings of $0.17 that topped that $0.05 consensus estimate by $0.22. Their net margin was 4.29% with 0.81% equity return. Their quarterly revenue was $169.80M, surpassing the $164.60M estimate.

Stock Market Proceedings Of GWRE Stock

BTIG Research increased the price objective of the stock to $140 from $130 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. DA Davidson raised it to $144 from $135 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. Bank of America increased it to $135 from $125 and gave a rating of ‘neutral’. Needham & Co lifted it to $140 from $130 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. JPMorgan Chase and Co raised it to $140 from $126 and gave a rating of ‘overweight’. The company has the consensus ‘buy’ recommendation with a $127.33 price objective.

Marcus Ryu, the Director, sold off 14,708 GWRE shares at $104.81 worth $1,541,545.48. James W. King sold off 1,481 GWRE shares at $125.10 worth $185,273.10. Insiders own 0.12% GWRE stock.

Parallel Advisors raised their holdings on GWRE stock by roughly 5.2% and own shares priced at $219,000. Comerica Bank increased it by almost 3%, owning $381,000 worth of shares. FinTrust Cap. Advisors promoted it by approximately 31.8%, owning shares valued at $60,000. Smith Salley And Associates raised it by almost 3.9% and own shares valued at $405,000. Bell Bank promoted it by nearly 3.5%, owning $537,000 worth of shares. 89.97% of GWRE stock is owned by institutional investors.