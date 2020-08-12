Gwen Stefani shuts down Dua Lipa after she mistakenly calls Blake Shelton her ‘husband’

“So I heard that you have actually been investing quarantine with your spouse Blake Shelton at the cattle ranch in Oklahoma,” Lipa, 24, stated to Stefani, 50.

She continued: “Who else was with you? How was that?”

Stefani laughed in action and stated, “Well, he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it.”

“Oh,” Lipa stated prior to bowing her head with worried laughter.

Stefani ultimately explained about quarantining at Shelton’s cattle ranch with her 3 children, whom she show her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“We were actually on his tour right when we got shut down,” the “Hollaback Girl” vocalist discussed. “My brother was out with us so his whole family came out.”

She included: “It was me, my three boys, Blake, my brother, his wife and their two little babies, her sister and then a friend. I think we had, like, 15 people. It was really, actually, a lot of fun at first. All the sudden work is over and you just get to indulge on being on this ranch.”

