Gwen Stefani Shares Rare Pic Of Son Kingston For His Birthday

Gwen Stefani‘s children are all grown up!
On Tuesday, that the 50-year old celebrated her eldest son Kingston James McGregor’s 14th birthday, and we all can not think how the time has flown! As you are probably aware, Stefani can also be momma into 11-year old Zuma, and also 6-year-old Apollo whom she shares ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
Along using a beachy pic of this blond teenager, also the Hollaback Girl crooner composed on Instagram:
“happy 14th bday to my first born son -thank u God for marking me HIS MAMMA GX #loveukingstonjames”
Ch-ch-check from the cute photograph (under ):
Miz Stefani also shared with a sweet movie of Blake Shelton providing the adolescent a Couple birthday smooches:
Too candy!! It appears like Blake includes a very fantastic relationship with all the boys.
We do not often get information regarding Gwen’s lifetime for a momma, which she says has left her “organized.” During a sit-down with Shape back October, she shared:
“One thing the kids have taught me is how to be more organized. I lived at home until I was 26, then I had a tour manager, then a manager, then an assistant. On tour, you even have somebody who has the key to your hotel room. But as a mom, you have to be the one in charge.”
But equilibrium does not necessarily come handy! Between her boys, connection with Blake, and Naturally professional duties, there is a Great Deal about the Grammy Award winner’s plate:
“Balance is the hardest thing, but it’s also the most important — being with my family, having time with Blake where we just watch movies. It seems like, with your career, you have to keep swimming, keep moving, or else you’re going to look back and go, ‘Shoot, it’s over.’ I don’t like feeling like that.”
The momma of 3 additional:
“I want to do creative things when I want, and I want to stop chasing all the time. It’s hard, but I’m really enjoying being in the moment.”
Speaking of all Mr. Shelton, their connection was tremendously “healing,” she clarified in the time:
“I feel as if I spent the last four years healing—you know, trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.”
So candy!!
Wishing Kingston a very happy (belated) birthday!!
