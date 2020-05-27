Gwen Stefani Shares Rare Pic Of Son Kingston For His Birthday

Gwen Stefani‘s children are all grown up!

On Tuesday, that the 50-year old celebrated her eldest son Kingston James McGregor’s 14th birthday, and we all can not think how the time has flown! As you are probably aware, Stefani can also be momma into 11-year old Zuma, and also 6-year-old Apollo whom she shares ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Along using a beachy pic of this blond teenager, also the Hollaback Girl crooner composed on Instagram:

“happy 14th bday to my first born son -thank u God for marking me HIS MAMMA GX #loveukingstonjames”

Ch-ch-check from the cute photograph (under ):

Miz Stefani also shared with a sweet movie of Blake Shelton providing the adolescent a Couple birthday smooches:

Too candy!! It appears like Blake includes a very fantastic relationship with all the boys.

We do not often get information regarding Gwen’s lifetime for a momma, which she says has left her “organized.” During a sit-down with Shape back October, she shared: