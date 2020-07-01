Guy Sebastian breaks his silence after his former manager Titus Day is charged with fraud

Guy Sebastian has broken his silence after his former manager was charged with allegedly defrauding him of $1.15million.

Titus Day has been charged with 61 counts of fraud for allegedly withholding money from the The Voice star over a seven-year period.

Sebastian released a statement on Thursday, saying that he feels ‘vindicated’ but ‘devastated’ by the charges.

‘As has been reported I have had an ongoing dispute with Titus for a number of years, and today I’m absolutely devastated to learn the character and detail of these charges,’ the statement read.

Sebastian said that after a decade of partnership, that he parted ways with Titus’ management firm Six Degrees Management in November 2017.

‘All my income was controlled via Titus into a Trust account and after noticing some disparities in payments, I requested important financial information that I was rightly eligible to, and upon doing so our relationship began deteriorating,’ he said.

‘Over these last years, my integrity and reputation have already been questioned, and my untruths have been publicly stated.

‘For me this has been deeply personal and this period has been the toughest of my entire life.

‘These charges certainly are a sad vindication of my position.’

Guys Sebastian’s statement in full ‘I am conscious of the charges laid by police against my former manager Titus Day. As has been reported I have had an ongoing dispute with Titus for a number of years, and today I’m absolutely devastated to learn the character and detail of these charges. After over ten years of partnership, I parted ways with Titus’ management company in November 2017. All my income was controlled via Titus into a Trust account and after noticing some disparities in payments, I requested important financial information that I was rightly eligible to, and upon doing so our relationship began deteriorating. For me this has been deeply personal and this period has been the toughest of my entire life. These charges are a sad vindication of my position. No one within my industry deserves this to occur and I really hope my case can serve as an example to all or any artists concerning the importance of transparency and trust between a manager and an artist. I will not be making any further comment as the matter is now with the authorities.’

Sebastian said that he hopes his case can serve for instance to all performers about the need for ‘transparency’ and trust between a manager and and an artist.

Day spent the night time behind bars after being arrested at his Bondi home, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, at about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old was taken up to Waverley Police Station, where he was hit with 61 fraud charges in the early hours of Thursday.

He was refused bail and is expected in court on Thursday morning.

Police said they received a report on June 3 of an alleged fraud committed from the 38-year-old singer.

‘An investigation premiered by local detectives, who noted inconsistencies in financial documentation and bank account records,’ police said in a statement.

He has now been charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege in court that Mr Day knowingly withheld $1.15 million in earnings from the client between December 2013 and April 2020.

The pair ended their working relationship in November 2017, after almost 12 years together.

Mr Day runs Six Degrees Management with his wife.

The Daily Telegraph reported last month that Sebastian had implemented 24-hour security at his home in Maroubra, which that he lives in with his wife Jules and their two sons.

