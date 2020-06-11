Guy Sebastian AVO: Titus Day application’s bombshell court claims

Guy Sebastian’s manager claims his car tyres were let down in suspicious circumstances and he received a phone call from the private number saying ‘Guy Sebastian wants you f***ed’ as that he seeks an AVO against The Voice coach.

An application for the apprehended violence order, obtained exclusively by Daily Mail Australia, reveals the claims at the heart of well-known celebrity agent Titus Day’s complaint against Sebastian.

Mr Day, who has represented the cream of Sydney’s A-list, appeared in front of Waverley Local Court on Thursday and told Magistrate Ross Hudson the character of his allegations were ‘intimidation’.

‘There has been physical intimidation, letting down parked tyres on my property and other things,’ that he claimed.

The Voice coach Guy Sebastian is fighting an application for an apprehended violence order, or AVO, levelled against him by his former manager Titus Day. Pictured with his wife Jules, who’s not active in the case

Celebrity agent Mr Day appeared at Waverley Local Court on Thursday morning with wife Courtney, who was listed as a protected person

Day, right, was Sebastian’s manager for 12 years but is currently embroiled in court stoushes with him on a few fronts – including now seeking an AVO

Mr Day, 47, asked the court for an order banning Sebastian from approaching him and his wife, in addition to standard AVO conditions.

But Magistrate Hudson told Mr Day he had reviewed his application, and refused his obtain an interim order, saying: ‘They’re allegations – they truly are your suspicions. That’s all I have before me’.

Sebastian’s lawyer, Sophie Callan, told the court that Day’s privately-run AVO case was ‘without foundation.’

Ms Callan said the singing sensation opposes the applying and that the case was not befitting private mediation. Sebastian didn’t personally appear at court.

In his application, Mr Day claimed to possess known Sebastian for 13 years and described him as a former business associate. He then made the following claims in the court document:

‘At 6.30pm on 27 May 2020, I received a call from a blocked number saying ‘Guy Sebastian wants you f***ed. They say it’s wrong, they do say you are a paedophile’.

Mr Day does not state who made the call, before continuing along with his claims.

He said: ‘Two weeks hence he sent emails to my wife attempting to intimidate her.

‘Three weeks ago somebody came on my property and disappointed my car tyres.

‘His friend Tim Freeburn has made threats if you ask me on text saying he can deal with me.

‘Guy has a violent history that I know about and my loved ones is scared.

‘He knows where I live and my spouse is putting up with anxiety as a result of his behaviour.’

Hitmaker Guy Sebastian on the red carpet along with his wife a year ago and on right, walking near the beach recently. Only a lawyer appeared in court on his behalf on Thursday

Sebastian is one of the most widely used coaches on The Voice. A magistrate on Thursday said the claims aired in court were Mr Day’s ‘allegations, your suspicions’

Mr Day and his wife right before his court appearance on Thursday morning

In the court paperwork, Mr Day, who runs Six Degrees Management with his wife, said he could be locked in a Federal Court fight with Sebastian, and claimed the pop star owes him money.

Sebastian’s lawyer Ms Callan told the court the pair were ‘currently embroiled’ in a Federal Court stoush that was ‘well progressed’ and that the AVO was not ideal for mediation.

Mr Hudson refused to grant Mr Day an interim protective order, saying he cannot form a view from the application that the temporary order was ‘necessary or appropriate’.

Magistrate Hudson has set the situation down for a show cause hearing at a later date.

In this kind of hearing, a protected person must why, on the total amount of probabilities, they have reasonable grounds to fear future offending against them.

Mr Day will have to tender material by June 30 and Sebastian’s lawyers by June 21, the court heard. The case continues.

Sebastian’s management was approached for comment.