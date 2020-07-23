Guy Ritchie gets six-month driving ban after cyclist catches him texting while behind the wheel

Guy Ritchie has actually been prohibited from driving after an upset cyclist captured him behind the wheel texting on his phone.

The Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director, 51, was clocked by bicycle rider Mike van Erp in Hyde Park.

He notified the authorities and videoed Ritchie – who utilized to be wed to Madonna – on the phone in his vehicle.

Footage of the encounter revealed him increasing to his black Range Rover and ticking him off over the law breach.

Ritchie seemed fixed in his motor in a traffic line with Apple earphones in to make legal calls hands-free.

Mr van Erp’s video programs him approaching the movie director’s vehicle in Hyde Park in London

Mr van Erp handed his video to Met Police officers and informed them he had actually seen him texting on the roadway that cuts through the park. The event occurred at about 1pm on November 3 in 2015.

Ritchie pleaded guilty in composing to the offense, and was prohibited from driving for 6 months by Bromley magistrates on Tuesday.

In a declaration Mr van Erp stated: ‘I found this motorist texting on his phone. I stopped and whilst awaiting traffic to clear might plainly see the motorist typing on his phone. I then crossed to the motorist’s side where I saw his iPhone illuminated with the traditional blue and grey message bubbles of Apple iMessage, with text, and a message in procedure of being typed however not sent out.’

The video programs him increasing the director and stating: ‘Clear messages open here, oh dear.’

Ritchie rolls down his window and states ‘Hello my buddy’ to which Mr van Erp responds ‘Shalom’.

He included: ‘I do not believe you need to be doing your text while you are driving, I saw you doing it back there too.’

The traffic begins moving so he vacates the method, then goes to capture up Ritchie once again, who has actually now ended up his window.

Mr van Erp then states ‘I think he does not wish to talk any longer’ prior to the video ends.

The Evening Standard stated the case was handled behind closed doors under the Single Justice Procedure, to prevent a complete court hearing, with a court authorities and a magistrate examining the documents.

Ritchie, who currently had points on his licence stated he would not be objecting to a driving ban and used no mitigation for the offense through a letter from his attorney.

He pleaded guilty to utilizing a portable mobile phone/device while driving an automobile on a roadway and was offered 6 points and purchased to pay a ₤666 fine, along with ₤166 in prosecution expenses and court charges.

Mr van Erp, 48, stated he began recording and reporting chauffeurs on a GoPro helmet video camera after his dad was eliminated in a crash.

His video footage has actually resulted in ratings of chauffeurs dealing with prosecution.

He stated: ‘I had no concept it washim I brought up next to him on my bike and informed him he was utilizing his mobile.

‘He stated he had actually dropped in traffic. Drivers must not be doing this and individuals like me function as a deterrent.’