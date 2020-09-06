Gutting this federal program could undermine Americans’ confidence in a COVID vaccine

We may have a coronavirus vaccine as soon as this fall. But millions of Americans already say they won’t get it. More than six in 10 adults think any first-generation COVID-19 vaccine will pose either a “large” or “moderate” risk to their health, according to a new Ipsos survey.

That’s concerning, given that decades of scientific evidence prove just how safe vaccines are. A vaccine offers the best chance of ending the pandemic. Boosting public confidence in them is crucial.

Unfortunately, federal officials are doing just the opposite. Late last month, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a draft rule that would gut the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, a little-known initiative that provides payment to the very few people harmed by vaccines.

Scaling back the program would hurt not just those who have been injured but the many more people who count on vaccines to protect them from dangerous diseases.

Few medical advances have saved more lives than vaccines. For example, measles infected nearly 4 million Americans—and killed hundreds—every year before a vaccine was created in the 1960s. Today, the CDC says measles has been effectively “eliminated from the United States” thanks to the MMR shot. The flu vaccine, meanwhile, prevents millions of…

