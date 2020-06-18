Gutfeld on when rioters come to your house

After woke vandals damaged the mayor’s home, her “predominantly white” town was suddenly victimized by what she called “domestic terrorism.” The rioters had covered her door and porch with spray-painted messages. “It’s unfair,” she whined.

It’s like the story we cited after this all kicked off.

Former ESPN writer Chris Palmer deemed the violent masses “animals,” and called the cops on them because they neared his house.

But that happened right after he urged them to “burn it all down,” while retweeting a building in flames – low-income housing in Minneapolis. Someplace a long way away.

But then the fire got closer and Palmer felt heat of their own wokeness.

I’m perhaps not going to say “I told you so,” because if you are listening, you know that. I’m just telling the truth. It’s easy to admire and also encourage destruction when you’re far from it. Or well-protected.

Whether it’s defending riots or defunding cops, the loudest voices do not fret in regards to the consequences. If celebs did not have private security they might be better people. Because we know that in the event that you defund the authorities, its minority communities that’ll be hurt most. But if you are rich and powerful, it will not touch you.

Until it will.

Just ask the mayor of Olympia, who now sees terror in her yard. Maybe she can call the Seattle cops. They’ve got leisure time.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on June 18, 2020.

