Gutfeld on teachers’ unions going after charter schools

Now, these exceed what typical unions need. Worse, the instructors utilize this crisis to maintain power by damaging those who will not adhere.

GUTFELD ON PELOSI AND THE PANDEMIC

By attempting to close down charter schools, the instructors union is requiring the removal of any competitors, and denying desperate bad households of an education that may alter their kids’s lives.

This talks to the genuine reality of a huge American issue. It’s not systemic bigotry. It’s our systemically corrupt education system. It’s the instructors’ unions, led by leftists, whose just objective is to cancel competitors that may expose their incompetence.

And so, at the start of life, bad trainees are put in a system where no matter the number of billions of tax dollars are shoveled into it, it simply worsens.

The trainees do not stand a possibility, and the unions choose it that method.

Yet charter schools produce better-educated kids, with a far much better running start in life. You’d believe that would be accepted. But the cost of union success is trainee failure.

Once we see the outcomes of charter schools, we recognize the reason for all our inequalities isn’t bigotry, it’s the outrageous absence of options left for bad Blacks, bad Whites, bad everybody preyed on by metropolitan liberals.]

So these kids start their lives in a hole– a hole that isn’t a tomb, however may too be one. At least for their futures.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on July 29, 2020.

