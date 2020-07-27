Gutfeld on Pelosi and the pandemic

PELOSI CALLS TRUMP ‘MR. MAKE MATTERS EVEN WORSE’ OVER HIS MANAGING OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Wait We’ve put no duty on the companies to make the office safe?

Where the hell has she been? Hiding underground with previous Vice President Joe Biden? The person who check out “Rip Van Winkle” and made it his political playbook?

Unless you have actually been cooled like scrumptious mint chocolate chip for 7 months, you have actually seen an incredible dedication to make sure security. So let’s not presume individuals who wish to return to work are careless. They’re making adult choices, having a hard time to conserve their incomes.

Liability defense exists to permit civilization sufficient time to reboot, prior to the attorneys sculpt up the carcass. And we get it. If an organisation does not make certain it’s safe for staff members, it’s not going to be safe for clients. Any moron can figure it out.

But Nancy’s not simply any moron. She’s a left-wing Democrat, beholden to left-wing law office that shovel 80 percent of their political contributions into her celebration’s pockets.

And due to the fact that attorneys understand they can make billions of dollars on COVID-19 lawsuits, who cares if it could keep small companies from ever going back to work? Which is why Pelosi rotates to a desperate potshot.

Pelosi took this potshot at the president, stating: “At the point of all of this is, this president — I have a new name for him, Mr. Make Matters Worse. He has made matters worse from the start. Delay, denial. It’s a hoax. It’ll go away magically. It’s a miracle, and all the rest. And we’re in this situation with — you spelled out some of the numbers very clearly early. So it makes matters worse.”

That hurt.

Again, let’s explain: Nancy provided no useful guidance on handling thepandemic She afraid laid low and then waited to armchair quarterback later on. If she had all the responses to the infection, she should have kept them to herself. That makes her the genuine bad guy, and somebody who may have more than simply rum raisin on her hands.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on July 27, 2020.

