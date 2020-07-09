Gutfeld on Joe Biden’s ‘America First’ strategy

Wait — wait. Did that he just say “use it to buy American products?” Wonder where that he got that idea?

BIDEN PUSHES POPULIST ‘MADE IN AMERICA’ PLAN TO INCREASE ECONOMY

President Trump said earlier: “In my administration we live by two simple rules: buy American and hire American…. I’ve been saying ‘buy American’ ever since I announced I was running for office and long before that.”

Well, maybe that wasn’t this type of bad idea after all, Mr. Trump. Another one of those messy moments when Trump actually is right all along. Just wait until Biden requests a wall.

So, the rest of us have caught up to Trump. For example: we have now realize China is currently engaging in a war against America. And it’s maybe not cold – but a sleek, lab-built hot war that destroys an economy and disrupts political life with a weapon more contemporary than a bomb, and without the messy retaliation.

But I thought Joe was known for sticking to his guns. After all, it was just days ago that he was barely in a position to say this about the president: “This guy’s idea of America — America on its own is America alone. We’re out there by ourselves.”

How can you maybe not remember the 2nd word in “America First?”

And sorry, Joe. Creating an insurance policy that stresses buying American goods over non-American goods is actually putting America first.

But I have it. Biden features a lot on his mind. Plus, it’s all covered with plugs. I mean, what does Lonnie know?

Biden said: “Lonnie knows I believe this with every fiber of my being. What I proposed is it can be done. I think we’re in a position to really make it happen, and my team and your team are already working closely together to light up the path forward here. Critical laws like the Pro Act to strengthen collective bargaining. On politics like prevailing … look, I guess I’m taking too much time.”

Yes, you are. I’ve no idea what Biden said there. Love or hate Trump — his sentences actually connect two dots. Often loudly. But Joe’s words are just like Joe — always vulnerable to wandering off into the woods.

But maybe that’s the strategy. You can’t criticize what can’t be deciphered.

So text Joe: at 1-888 — I forgot the rest. Where’s my soup?

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on July 9, 2020.

