Gutfeld on Harvard going online

After all, a Harvard education really isn’t for the education. It’s for the name. “Harvard” is the ultimate virtue signal for the elites. They’re trying to sell authority – the same way The New York Times does.

HARVARD TO CREATE AS MANY AS 40 PERCENT OF UNDERGRADS TO CAMPUS IN FALL, BUT MOST WILL ALWAYS BE HOME

So wherever you go among the corridors of pretension, you discover these clowns – always trying to act casual if they drop “Harvard” into a conversation. Its you then see how an overpriced, overvalued education leaves you with overbearing drips who wear bow ties, but still cannot tie them.

But this is where COVID helps, because online classes will make college way better – for parents. It will be simpler to see how professors who were indoctrinated a decade before are indoctrinating now.

The parent can see what garbage will be ladled within their offspring’s skulls, right from their laptop. You’ll soon recognize that college is vocational training for idiots on how to throw tantrums on Tik Tok.

Academia is exposed for what it is: a scam.

And which is why where your hard earned money really goes. Not to education but to administrators, who balloon costs from kindergarten to grad school.

The simple truth is, our education system does not make people smarter; it creates some people richer and others poorer. And just by the nature of today’s leftists, dumber, infantile and obviously unstable.

Tuitions are at an all-time high, but carry-out intelligence reaches an all-time low. So I say: go online. Best part: no weird college roommates. Unless you count mom and dad.

