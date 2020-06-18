Gutfeld on airlines banning booze on flights

So this, in medical circles, is known as a stupid, stupid, highly stupid idea.

AIRLINES ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING ALCOHOL SERVICE ON FLIGHTS AMID PANDEMIC

Do these idiots have any idea why alcohol sales boomed through the lockdown? It’s because we were trapped in an area and we couldn’t escape.

This is much like being on a plane, where you’re trapped with no solution, unless you open an emergency exit and strive for a big bush. I wouldn’t suggest that under any circumstances, unless you’re flying alongside Joy Behar.

It’s a fact that flying gets less enjoyable every year. And yet we never get anywhere faster.

As computer speed doubles every two years, we still produce new jets lumbering through the air at exactly the same speeds because the old ones did in the 1970s. Worse, today we’re packed like sweaty veal, forced to endure endless delays and bizarre regulations that usually leave us with hunger-induced migraines and distended bladders.

And now, they would like to take away the booze? Look, I get the face masks. And believe me, I hate drunk jackasses who fly. I even hate myself. But usually not before next day

But to punish everybody – particularly me – because of the actions of a couple of is not how you can solve dilemmas.

Sadly, though, that is apparently the trend these days. With just a few bad apples, we don’t just throw out the entire batch – we defund the orchard.

It’s enough to create me drink. And hate myself tomorrow.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on June 17, 2020.

