Guterres: Mental health services are an essential part of all government responses to COVID-19 – Armenian News

UN Secretary-General Anntonio Guterres has referred to as upon the world nations’ governments to step up psychological help to the upper danger teams for the coronavirus illness.

The full textual content of his tackle is beneath:

Mental health is on the core of our humanity.

It permits us to lead wealthy and fulfilling lives and to take part in our communities.

But the COVID-19 virus isn’t solely attacking our bodily health; additionally it is rising psychological struggling.

Grief on the loss of family members…

Shock on the loss of jobs…

Isolation and restrictions on motion…

Difficult household dynamics…

Uncertainty and worry for the longer term…

Mental health issues, together with despair and anxiousness, are some of the best causes of distress in our world.

Throughout my life, and in my family, I’ve been shut to docs and psychiatrists treating these situations. As prime minister of my nation, Portugal, and as High Commissioner for Refugees, I turned acutely conscious of the struggling they trigger. This struggling is usually exacerbated by stigma and discrimination, which is totally unacceptable.

After many years of neglect and underinvestment in psychological health services, the COVID-19 pandemic is now hitting households and communities with further psychological stress.

Those most in danger are frontline healthcare staff, older folks, adolescents and younger folks, these with pre-current psychological health situations and people caught up in battle and disaster.

We should assist them and stand by them.

Even when the pandemic is introduced below management, grief, anxiousness and despair will proceed to have an effect on folks and communities.

This is the background to the coverage transient on COVID-19 and psychological health that we are launching at this time.

Mental health services are an essential part of all government responses to COVID-19. They have to be expanded and totally funded.

Policies should assist and look after these affected by psychological health situations, and shield their human rights and dignity. Lockdowns and quarantines should not discriminate towards these with poor psychological health.

As we get well from the pandemic, we should shift extra psychological health services to the group, and ensure psychological health is included in common health protection.

The United Nations is strongly dedicated to making a world during which everybody, all over the place, has somebody to flip to for psychological assist.

I urge governments, civil society, health authorities and others to come collectively urgently to tackle the psychological health dimension of this pandemic.And I name on governments particularly to announce bold commitments on psychological health on the upcoming World Health Assembly.