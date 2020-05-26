Gurgen Margaryan assassination: European court blasts Azerbaijan for unjustified failure to punish ethnic hate crime – Armenian News

The European Court of Human Rights has handed a judgment on the case Makuchyan and Minasyan vs Azerbaijan and Hungary – relating to the assassination of an Armenian officer by an Azerbaijani counterpart in Budapest.

Gurgen Margaryan was axed to loss of life by Ramil Safarov in February 2004 whereas each servicemen had been attending a 3-month NATO English language coaching course within the Hungarian capital.

The Court has condemned the Azerbaijan for a failure to implement a jail sentence for a crime dedicated towards the ethnic background.

It cited quite a few violations of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), notably the articles precluding the presidential pardon granted to the axe-killer after his extradition to the nation in 2012. The Court said that the Safarov’s glorification upon his return – and subsequent promotion to the rank of a serious – had been in critical breach of typical provisions, setting a nasty precedent for future generations in Azerbaijan. The Court took the view that the frustration in Azerbaijan and Armenia over the shortage of considerable progress within the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace efforts “does not justify either acts of revenge or futile provocations that add further tension to an already tense and fragile situation”.

But the Court didn’t discover Hungary in breach of any norms in giving ensures that Safarov would proceed serving his sentence at house after extradition. The Court relied on the idea that the Hungarian authorities had no motive to count on Azerbaijan’s failure to act in keeping with its worldwide commitments.

The applicant demanded compensation solely for judiciary prices and bills (GBP 15,143.33 kilos sterling), which the Court happy. Azerbaijan is to pay the sum inside three months after the efficient date of the judgment.

The full textual content of the judgment will be accessed on the Court’s website