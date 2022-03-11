Haykuhi Minasyan, President of the “Soldier’s House” Rehabilitation Center NGO, writes on her Facebook page. “NA deputy Gurgen Arsenyan directed all the salary generated during his deputy activity to” Soldier’s House “to serve the solution of the boys’ problems. Mr. Arsenyan also promised to continue making transfers. “By the way, he was one of the key people in solving the institutional and substantive problems of the wounded soldiers.”

