Gupta: The truth about using chloroquine to fight coronavirus pandemic

By
Mayukh Saha
-

President Donald Trump continues touted chloroquine, a malaria drug he believes might help fight against coronavirus. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why that and other drugs that might be effective against the virus need more evidence. #CNN #News

source

Post Views: 6

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR