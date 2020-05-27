President Donald Trump continues touted chloroquine, a malaria drug he believes might help fight against coronavirus. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why that and other drugs that might be effective against the virus need more evidence. #CNN #News
source
Gupta: The truth about using chloroquine to fight coronavirus pandemic
President Donald Trump continues touted chloroquine, a malaria drug he believes might help fight against coronavirus. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why that and other drugs that might be effective against the virus need more evidence. #CNN #News