GunShowTees Men’s The North Remembers GoT Shirt

Product Description

The North Remembers! Inspired by Game of Thrones, this funny parody shirt is a perfect gift for fans of the show.

GunShowTees is an American Company



We screen print our shirts in Texas, U.S.A. Nothing we sell is made in China. When we do have to import fabric, we never import it from China. Most importantly, we believe in what we put on our shirts. So you can be confident you’re buying from people like you.

Front Design



Front of this shirt features phrase “The North Remembers.”

This shirt is a 65/35 poly/cotton blend. The cotton is ringspun. It is light weight and very soft.

Size Chart

These shirts run true to size. Not sure what size to buy? Exact dimensions above.

Soft Ringspun Cotton

This shirt is a cotton/poly blend. The cotton is ultra-soft ringspun cotton. Ringspun cotton fibers are softer and lighter than regular fibers, which makes them longer-lasting.

Tear Away Tag

Give the tag a quick pull and it comes right off. So you can enjoy that comfy tagless feel.

【ATHLETIC/SLIM FIT】Order a size larger if you like a looser fit

【GAME OF THRONES MERCHANDISE】Inspired by Game of Thrones, this funny parody shirt is perfect for any fan

【65/35 POLY/COTTON BLEND】This shirt is made of preshrunk cotton. The cotton is light weight ringspun cotton. It is very soft and comfortable.

【SCREEN PRINTED IN TEXAS, U.S.A.】We use a high-quality silk screen process so our designs last. No cheap vinyl or heat transfer, ever. We print our shirts in America, and when we have to import fabric, we NEVER import from China.