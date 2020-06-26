Gunmen shoot Mexico City’s police chief and kill ‘multiple’ people in attack 

Heavily armed gunmen attacked and wounded Mexico City’s police chief in a brazen operation that left some people lifeless, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum stated at the moment.

Sheinbaum stated on Twitter that public safety chief Omar Garcia Harfuch was ‘out of hazard’ following the assault at round 6.30 a.m. on Friday morning that shocked residents of the Lomas de Chapultepec space of town.

Sheinbaum stated she would share extra data at a information convention later in the day.

And unspecified variety of people had died and a number of arrests had been made, Sheinbaum added, with out giving particulars.

Police officers are seen close to a car after a capturing in Mexico City, Mexico at the moment

A police cordon tape is seen at an space the place a capturing happened in Mexico City, Mexico at the moment. An unspecified variety of people died and a number of had been arrested in the course of the assault

Police officers stand guard at an space the place a capturing happened in Mexico City, Mexico at the moment

The police stated in a press release that gunmen armed with .50 caliber sniper rifles and grenades exchanged hearth with the chief’s safety element.

The assertion stated two police had been wounded.

Harfuch was hospitalized in secure situation, it stated.

Speaking at a daily authorities information convention, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated Garcia had been injured in the assault and attributed the outbreak of violence to the work of native officers to determine order in town.

Residents stated heavy gunfire rang out for a number of minutes in the course of the assault in Lomas de Chapultepec, which is residence to many rich residents and the placement of ambassadorial residences.

Police converged on the world in the west of town, which is never troubled by the violence that in latest years has many components of the nation, significantly poorer ones.

There was no fast phrase on motive or the id of the attackers, however a variety of organized crime teams function in town.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador supplied his assist and solidarity to Sheinbaum and town’s public safety forces.

‘It has to do definitely with the work he’s finishing up to ensure peace and tranquility,’ Lopez Obrador stated.

Television photographs confirmed dozens of police cordoning off a fundamental street in the world.