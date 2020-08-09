Gunmen kill six French tourists, their driver and guide in Niger: AFP By Reuters





PARIS (Reuters) – Gunmen on motorbikes eliminated six French tourists and a Nigerien trip guide and driver in Niger on Sunday, AFP reported, mentioning a regional guv.

The assailants struck in the West African nation’s Kour é location, the company priced quote the guv of Tillaberi, Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella, as stating.

The French foreign ministry stated “checks are underway” into the reports of the attack. There was no instant remark from the federal government in Niger.

The French federal government alerts individuals versus taking a trip to big parts of Niger outside the capital, Niamey, where militant groups consisting of Boko Haram run.

The Koure Giraffe Reserve southeast of Niamey is a popular destination in Niger, a nation of some 22 million individuals.

A previous colonial power in the area, France introduced a union of West African and European allies in June to combat Islamist militants in the Sahel area that consists of Niger.

It has actually released countless soldiers in the desert south of the Sahara desert considering that2013 But violence by groups connected to al Qaeda and Islamic State has actually been on the increase.