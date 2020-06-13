Gunmen arrive at Essex party and open fire on revellers leaving man and two women with wounds

A man and two women have suffered gunshot wounds after attackers opened fire on people attending a party in Essex early this morning.

Essex Police said the male victim, who is in his 50s and from nearby Grays, is fighting for his life after he was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Two women inside their 20s were also taken fully to hospital with single gunshot wounds.

Essex Police say the women’s injuries are not regarded as life-threatening.

Officers were called briefly before 5am following reports that a number of individuals had found its way to a car and fired at a group.

The shooting took place at a party in Water Lane in Roydon, Harlow.

