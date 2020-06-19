Gunman on the run after police officer is killed and another seriously injured in New Zealand

New Zealand police say one officer has been shot and killed and an additional shot and injured in Auckland, and that the suspect is on the run.

Police said they were following a routine traffic stop Friday morning each time a person began firing at them before driving away. They said the suspect’s vehicle hit a bystander, who was also injured.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there clearly was nothing to point anything was out of the ordinary when the car was pulled over.

He said the officers weren’t carrying guns. New Zealand police do not routinely carry guns but routinely have them available in the trunk of the vehicles.

“This is a shocking situation, this is the worst news police and their families can receive,” Mr Coster told news media.

He said the 2nd officer has been hospitalised with serious injuries, while the bystander is in a hospital with minor injuries.