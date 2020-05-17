Gunman in shooting at Illinois Super 8 hotel dies of self-inflicted gunshot after police stand-off

A suspect in a shooting that left one particular person lifeless and two others injured has killed himself after a stand-off with police a Super 8 motel in Illinois.

Police responded to stories of pictures fired at the motel on Colosseum Drive in Rockford simply earlier than 1am native time Sunday.

Rockford Police chief Dan O’Shea stated responding officers found three victims, one man and two girls, with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced lifeless at the scene and the ladies had been hospitalized.

O’Shea stated a SWAT group stationed outdoors the motel exchanged a number of rounds of gunfire with the male suspect.

The suspect was confirmed lifeless of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 6.45am.

The suspect barricaded themselves contained in the Super 8 on Colosseum Drive (above in a file picture) when police arrived on the scene

Police say occupants of the hotel had been evacuated and the general public was suggested to steer clear of the realm.

As of 5.25am, energetic gunfire was nonetheless being heard by witnesses on the scene.

Investigators haven’t launched any extra details about the suspect or a attainable motive for the shooting.

The motel incident was the second deadly shooting in Rockford in the span of three hours.

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed at a close-by Stop-N-Go retailer simply earlier than 10pm. It’s unclear whether or not the incidents are associated.

This is a growing story.