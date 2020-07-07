Gunman ‘in custody’ after a ‘shooting’ at a Marine Corps base in Southern California 

A gunman has been taken up to hospital after shooting themselves at the biggest Marine Corps base in the US in Southern California.

The individual, who has not been identified, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, and is currently being treated for their injuries, the Corps said on Twitter.

Their condition is not known and no other injuries have already been reported at this time.

Twentynine Palms was thrown into lockdown early Tuesday morning after reports of gunfire sparked fears of an active shooter on the loose at the base.

The Corps confirmed on Twitter that gunshots rung out at the base at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Military police were considered investigating and the area was cordoned off.

Early reports said there was a dynamic shooter on the base and that an individual had been taken into custody.

Captain Nicole Paymale later clarified that a suspect has been ‘cordoned off’.

She said this is a military term and could maybe not confirm the suspect has been taken into custody.

A San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said the base told them it was no active shooting situation, but that a shooting had taken place on base.

The base didn’t require Sheriff’s assistance, the Department added.

The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center did not immediately reunite DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Residents on the base were sent an alert message, telling them to shelter in place as the incident unfolded, reported the Express.

‘Please shelter in place until notified,’ it said.

‘Code White: There is an Active Shooter in the A M C C. Remain calm.

‘Silence your cell phone. Run, hide, fight. Help is on the way.’

Another urgent alert message warned ‘you are at serious risk’ and told peopleto ‘lock and barricade the doorway.’

One terrified resident took to social media to inform how they certainly were on lockdown in the base.

‘Active shooter on the base in 29 Palms. We are locked down here with the kids,’ one woman tweeted.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is situated in the desert 125 miles (201 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

It may be the largest Marine Corps base in the planet, with around 8,500 people estimated to live there.

This story is developing